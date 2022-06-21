NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, July 4, 52 immigrants will be sworn in as US citizens in Northampton.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Center for New Americans , the ceremony, which is organized by the Center for New Americans in partnership with U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS), will take place outside on the grounds of the Hampshire County Courthouse in Northampton at 11:00 A.M. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Courthouse.

US Magistrate Katherine Robertson is set to preside. Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra will welcome the new citizens. Well-known local vocal artist, Evelyn Harris, will sing the national anthem. The League of Women Voters, Northampton Chapter, will register new citizens to vote. The ceremony will be broadcast by WTCC, the radio station of Springfield Technical Community College. Light refreshments will be served.

At least 3 of the immigrants who will be sworn in on July 4 were assisted through the naturalization process by the Center for New Americans and will take their oath of allegiance to the U.S. surrounded by their community of friends, family, and supporters.