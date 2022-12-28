HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall announced holiday hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but some of the businesses in the mall may have different hours.
The Mall will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday New Year’s Eve and Monday, January 2. The mall will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 1.
Shoppers are encouraged to call ahead to verify hours for shops, restaurants, and Cinemark.
The Cinemark movie theater will be open on Christmas Day. Movie selections and show times can be found on their website.
The following businesses will have alternate hours for New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve:
Arizona Pizza: 12:00pm-8:00pm
Cinemark: First showing 10:10am, Last showing 10:40pm
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00am-7:00pm
FunHub: 10:00am-6:00pm
Interskate91: 12:00pm-4:00pm, 6:00pm-9:30pm
JoAnn: 9:00am-6:00pm
JCPenney: 11:00am-6:00pm
PetSmart: 9:00am-6:00pm
PiNZ: 12:00pm-12:00am
Planet Fitness: 6:00am-7:00pm
Trader Joe’s: 8:00am-5:00pm
Target: 8:00am-9:00pm
New Year’s Day:
Arizona Pizza: 12:00pm-7:00pm
Cinemark: First showing 10:10am, Last showing 10:40pm
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 10:00am-7:00pm
FunHub: 10:00am-8:00pm
Interskate91: 1:00pm-5:00pm
JoAnn: 10:00am-6:00pm
JCPenney: 12:00pm-6:00pm
PetSmart: 10:00am-6:00pm
PiNZ: 12:00pm-12:00am
Planet Fitness: 11:00am-7:00pm
Trader Joe’s: Closed
Target: 8:00am-10:00pm