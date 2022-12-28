HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall announced holiday hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but some of the businesses in the mall may have different hours.

The Mall will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday New Year’s Eve and Monday, January 2. The mall will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 1.

Shoppers are encouraged to call ahead to verify hours for shops, restaurants, and Cinemark.

The Cinemark movie theater will be open on Christmas Day. Movie selections and show times can be found on their website.

The following businesses will have alternate hours for New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve:

Arizona Pizza: 12:00pm-8:00pm

Cinemark: First showing 10:10am, Last showing 10:40pm

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00am-7:00pm

FunHub: 10:00am-6:00pm

Interskate91: 12:00pm-4:00pm, 6:00pm-9:30pm

JoAnn: 9:00am-6:00pm

JCPenney: 11:00am-6:00pm

PetSmart: 9:00am-6:00pm

PiNZ: 12:00pm-12:00am

Planet Fitness: 6:00am-7:00pm

Trader Joe’s: 8:00am-5:00pm

Target: 8:00am-9:00pm

New Year’s Day:

Arizona Pizza: 12:00pm-7:00pm

Cinemark: First showing 10:10am, Last showing 10:40pm

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 10:00am-7:00pm

FunHub: 10:00am-8:00pm

Interskate91: 1:00pm-5:00pm

JoAnn: 10:00am-6:00pm

JCPenney: 12:00pm-6:00pm

PetSmart: 10:00am-6:00pm

PiNZ: 12:00pm-12:00am

Planet Fitness: 11:00am-7:00pm

Trader Joe’s: Closed

Target: 8:00am-10:00pm