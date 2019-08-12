New York City kids having a fresh air summer in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of children from New York City are having a “fresh air” summer in the Pioneer Valley.

They get to enjoy some time outside through the Fresh Air Fund. The organization connects children living in the city, to families here in western Massachusetts. The kids spend 1-2 weeks with their host family just being kids and enjoying nature – things they don’t normally get to do in the city.

“I would be like watching TV,” said Rafiah Maiga, who is living with a family in Chesterfield. “Or I just sleep or eat all day, so that’s not fun.”

“I’ve been going to the pool,” said Brielle Davie. “I went to a farm for the first time. It was really cool. there was a bunch of beans and we went picking for corn. I got to cut some flowers for a bouquet for my mom.”

This summer, about 40 children are staying with families in towns like Longmeadow, Shelbourne Falls, Northampton and Amherst. They told 22News, they love being able to play outside in the fresh air.

“There’s more grass here, more plants,” explained Sophie Kuliyeva. “It’s more fresh. Usually in the city, there’s more people and it’s kind of polluted. Here, it’s fresh air.”

The Fresh Air Fund is always looking for more families to host New York City children. More information can be found here.