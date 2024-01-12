There is a "target on the back of Black people in the district," Amherst school district employee Georgia Malcolm said.

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An newly named principal for the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District will be exploring legal options to clear her name after being accused of traumatizing a transgender student.

Dr. Letha Gayle-Brissett was recently appointed principal for the Amherst Regional Middle and High Schools. At Tuesday’s School Committee Meeting, a transgender student and parent said it felt like Dr. Gayle-Brissett “didn’t care” about transgender students and that she was the “wrong choice” for principal.

Dr. Gayle-Brissett responded by saying the district intends to remove people of color, “There have been whispers that members of the middle school community are intent on removing people of color, especially Black people, from leadership positions. It is not unreasonable to believe that these false claims are part of this agenda.”

Another district employee, Georgia Malcolm, spoke to Dr. Gayle Brissett’s integrity adding that there is a “target on the back of Black people in the district.” There is also a history of problems with LGBTQ students.

In November, a title 9 investigation determined the school system failed to take effective action in response to offensive conduct by staff to LGBTQ+ students. Dr. Gayle-Brissett was not one of the people named in that report.