AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Newman Catholic Center at UMass Amherst has reached its $2 million fundraising goal.

The “Miracles Happen when Heart speaks to Heart” fundraiser received $2.052 million from 565 donors. The funds will allow the center to continue its mission for another hundred years according to a statement the center shared with 22News.

The new center is currently under construction on Thatcher road after the university purchased the former center from the Diocese of Springfield.

For more information about donating, contact the Newman Catholic Center at 413-549-0300.