Newman Catholic Center sold to UMass Amherst for $12.5 million

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Newman Center of UMass Amherst Campus has been sold to the university.

This project has been in the works for about five years and it looks like there will be a new catholic center coming to the campus.

It was announced last week that the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has sold its Newman Catholic Center for $12.5 million.

According to the centers’ website, the money will be used to construct a new center across the street from 472 North Pleasant Street. That land will be made available by the university under the terms of a 99-year, $2.1 million ground lease agreement.

Until the new center opens, the diocese will lease backspace in the current facility from the university. The new center is expected to have a more efficient gathering space to meet the needs of the campus ministry.

There is no timeline yet on when construction will begin on the new center.