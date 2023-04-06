EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton School Committee has released their agenda as the search for a superintendent continues.

In the agenda, the school committee is scheduled to talk about superintendent candidates or potentially vote on if they will restart negotiations with one candidate they rescinded their offer from.

Dr. Vito Perrone was the Easthampton School Committee’s pick for superintendent. However Perrone told 22News that offer was taken back because he used the word “ladies” in an email with school committee members.

Steven Ansanitis has lived in Easthampton all of his life, he was frustrated by the school committee’s decision, “The guy is qualified for the job. Why rescind it and then say ‘no, you can’t have the job,’ for saying something like ladies?” He said this was uncalled for.

Residents in Easthampton held a protest on Monday, supporting Dr. Perrone, filling the city hall parking lot. On Tuesday, when they signed into Zoom for the school committee meeting, the server reached capacity and not everyone was able to log in.

Now that meeting will be held this Monday at 6 p.m. with 90 minutes available for the public to speak. This meeting will also be held over Zoom.