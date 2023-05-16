AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will be conducting nighttime paving work in Amherst this week.

Traffic will be detoured around the North Pleasant Street and College Street intersection from 2:00 a.m. until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Work will occur between those times around Northampton Road and University Drive.

The nighttime paving operations are for safer roadway travel conditions before the Commencement Ceremonies at both UMass Amherst and Amherst College, which take place on the weekend of May 27 and 28.

Additional paving, which will not result in detours, may be expected each weekday from Monday through Friday during the normal daytime work hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic and short-duration traffic stoppages can be expected during those times.

Drivers are being asked to follow posted detours when they are in effect and may consider using other routes to avoid the area.