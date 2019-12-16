Nini’s honors family and cancer survivors with Dana Farber donation

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night was a special night at Nini’s when owner Johnny Daniele donated a hefty portion of the proceeds in Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Johnny made the donation in memory of his father, Giovanni, who died from cancer in 2011.

On this special night, crowds came to help Johnny make as large a donation as possible for cancer research at Dana Farber.

It’s all in memory of his dad, whose remembered by many. Johnny told 22News that Giovanni was known by many customers over the restaurant’s 40 years of business.

“The restaurant has been around for 40 years, and most of the guests that have come here knew him,” said Daniele. “My children grew up here, they’ve grown up with me.”

Johnny said he’s donated more than 14,000 dollars in memory of his father since he started the fundraiser.