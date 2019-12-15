Nini’s Italian Ristorante hosts 7th annual Dana Farber Benefit Dinner in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Nini’s Italian Ristorante will be joining the fight against cancer by hosting its 7th annual Dana Farber Benefit Dinner Sunday evening in Easthampton.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the dinner will be from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 124 Cottage Street.

The annual event began when the owner’s father Giovanni Daniele died from Amyloidosis, a form of Multiple Myeloma on December 20 in 2011.

“We started this event in 2012 as a way to celebrate my father’s life and each year we’ve had a more overwhelmingly positive response than the last. Cancer touches everyone’s lives. Gathering with family, friends and devoted customers and serving his delicious, family recipes while donating some of the proceeds to cancer research is a great tribute to my father and all of those who have lost loved ones.” Johnny Daniele

A portion of the sales to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

“Giovanni Daniele arrived in Springfield, Mass. in 1960 from Salerno, Italy. Along with his sister and brother-in-law, Edda and Nicola Caputo, Giovanni was a founding member of Red Rose, Springfield’s landmark restaurant.

Sixteen years later, Giovanni founded Nini’s Ristorante in Easthampton. Since the restaurant’s opening day, the Daniele family has built a loyal following by serving delicious Italian cuisine in a welcoming atmosphere.”