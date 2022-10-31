SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Teachers in the South Hadley Education Association have yet to come to a contractual agreement between their union and the School Committee.

To protest the lack of progress with contractual agreements, educators in South Hadley are expected to only work within contractual hours unless they’re able to come to a more favorable agreement. Educators are in their second year of working under the terms of an expired contract and are advocating for better wages, especially for paraeducators, to address habitual understaffing in the district.

The teacher’s work-to-rule plan means arriving and departing from their schools as specified in the contract and ending all unpaid volunteer duties until a new contract agreement is reached.

“It’s to open the conversation with the district so that the district can really see what the teachers do on a daily basis and we’re more then willing to do all of that if we feel we’re being treated with respect and being treated fairly,” said Amy Foley, President of the South Hadley Education Association.

Educators and their supporters also plan to have another rally from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Plains Elementary School.