No mask required for vaccinated Hampshire Mall shoppers

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask at the Hampshire Mall starting May 29.

Mall officials on Friday said the updated mask policy goes into effect on Saturday, May 29, and will be in accordance with the CDC and state guidance on mask-wearing.

“We are very pleased that the State of Massachusetts and the surrounding region continue to make progress rebounding from the pandemic. Hats off to all those who have done their part in bringing the difficulties of the past 15 months closer to an end and to all of our guests who have been fully vaccinated. “ Hampshire Mall

Officials, however, strongly encourage all guests who visit the mall to continue wearing a mask as rules might be different at different businesses and may still require masks.

Individuals who are not vaccinated or fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask while shopping.