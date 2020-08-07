No on-campus housing for fully-remote students this fall at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst announced they will not be providing on campus housing for students whose coursework is entirely remote.

The university is reversing their previous offer to provide on-campus housing for fully online students.

Only students who are enrolled in essential in-person classes, including laboratory, studio, and capstone courses will be accommodated on campus this year.

UMass Amherst is also urging off-campus students to stay home and not return to the Amherst area for the fall semester.

