NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers all over western Massachusetts continue to check off their holiday gift lists as we inch closer to Christmas.

It’s to be expected that with more people flocking to places like Thornes Marketplace to get some shopping done, parking spots will fill up fast! However, despite the holiday boost in foot and roadway traffic, people 22News spoke with said it hasn’t been too much of a hassle finding parking.

Many shoppers opted for the garage parking, so they didn’t have to worry about how long they’d be out shopping for.

“We frequently hear complaints about parking downtown but not this season. People have been coming in saying ‘Oh yay, there was parking in the garage, I’m good.’ Because when you’re in the garage, you don’t have to worry about how long you’re in town,” said Cathie Walz, owner of The Blue Marble.

Aside from garage parking, the city offers on-street pay-by-plate kiosks, and traditional meters. Metered parking in city lots and on city streets is enforced Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays and holidays are free.

22News spokes to several people that mentioned they were taking advantage of the PVTA’s free rides for the month of December, the fare is waived until the end of this month.