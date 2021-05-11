No serious injuries reported in rollover crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were able to free themselves out of a heavily damaged car following a crash on Old Springfield Road late Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: Northampton Police Department

According to the Northampton Police Department, crews were called to the crash site at around 4:30 p.m. for a single motor vehicle crash.

Firefighters and police arrived to find a sedan that had rolled over with heavy frontal damage.

The two occupants of the vehicle were able to free themselves before crews arrived.

They were both treated for minor injuries on site and are expected to be okay.