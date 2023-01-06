HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire County Sheriff and the TommyCar Auto group are a strong cancer research fundraising team.

Together they raised more than $8,500 during their “No Shave November” campaign. A growing collaboration reaching out to engage as many people as possible who want to donate their dollars in the name of helping find a cure for cancer.

No Shave November with the Hampshire Sheriff’s department. Courtesy: TommyCar

“I’m so proud, I mean anytime we can do something to raise awareness for cancer. Or to raise money to support cancer research, obviously it’s really important to us.” Carla Cosenzi of TommyCar Auto Group

“We are grateful once again to have this opportunity to partner with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office to raise even more money for such a deserving cause,” said Carla Cosenzi, adding, “It was a great deal of fun too!”

Carla raises money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in the name of her late father, whose extended life was made possible by the doctors at Dana-Farber, to whom she feels deeply grateful.

“My brother and I have seen firsthand what these families have to go through,” said Cosenzi. “That is why this organization is so close to our hearts, and we are grateful they were there for us when we needed them. We are so thankful for the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office for helping us raise funds to one day find a cure.”