No spectators allowed at Amherst College’s NCAA Tournament games due to coronavirus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst College will not allow spectators at the women’s basketball NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday and Saturday due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.

The college has joined a number of athletic departments across the country in changing game schedules and policies as the number of people infected by the virus continues to grow.

The tournament game between the Mammoths and Framingham State began at 7 p.m. at the LeFrak Gymnasium on Friday with no spectators. Tailgating was also not allowed. Fans and family members who are still interested in the game can live stream it here.

Additionally, prior to the games, on-site medical personnel will be on hand to take the temperature of all credentialed personnel who are attending the games. We urge you to participate and, should anyone have an elevated temperature, the medical personnel on hand will provide advice and assistance. Be aware that the custodial services at our athletics facilities, like those in all other areas of the College right now, have boosted their efforts to keep our campus clean. Donald Faulstick, director of Amherst Athletics

The college added that they are taking these actions out of an abundance of caution and being mindful of the health of the Amherst community, including the teams playing in the tournament.

“We genuinely regret any inconvenience to the families and fans of the players,” Faulstick stated.

The same rules will apply for Saturday’s game, as the winner of Friday night’s game will face Rowan at 6 p.m.