AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular swimming area in the town of Amherst is shut down until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water.

According to a news release on the town’s website Tuesday, there is no swimming allowed at the Stanley Street Conservation area also known as ‘Jump Bridge.’ Testing will continue in Fort River and the town will notify the public when the water is safe.

Fort River runs through Amherst and Hadley where it flows into the Connecticut River.