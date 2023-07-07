AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Board of Health has issued a no swimming order for Puffer’s Pond due to bacteria.

The order issued Thursday comes after a recent test found high levels of bacteria in the pond. The town’s Board of Health will update on their website when swimming is allowed once again.

Puffer’s Pond is 11 acres in size, the largest body of water in the town. The pond is used for swimming, fishing, nature walks canoeing and picnicking.

Puffer’s Pond has seen temporary closures over the past couple of years, having had to shut down for a time in 2021, 2020 and in 2019 after high levels of E.coli bacteria were discovered there.