No threat found at Southampton school after alarming social media post, police chief says

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were called to the William E. Norris School in Southampton on Thursday morning after a child made a threating social media post.

The Southampton Police Department was called to the school located at 34 Pomeroy Meadow Road at 9 a.m., to determine if students were in danger and whether the alarming social media post was credible.

“While the time of the post was concerning, it did not represent a direct, articulated threat, but did warrant a response and investigation into any potential capability of harm to the welfare of the school’s children and staff,” Southampton Police Chief Illingsworth stated.

Investigators determined the post posed no viable threat to the safety of the students or staff. Chief Illingsworth added that he has no concerns over children’s safety at the school.