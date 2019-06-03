No turn on red at Cottage St. traffic light in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New signage has been added to an Easthampton intersection to make it safer for pedestrians.

Drivers will have to get used to not turning right on red after a new sign was placed at one of the city’s intersections.

A New “No Turn on Red” sign has been added to the intersection of Cottage and Union Street. It’s to help limit the number of pedestrian accidents within the town and people we spoke to say it’s about time.

“I think it’s a great decision,” said Marlies Stoddard of Easthampton. “Clearly everybody involved did the studies. I think it’s going to be safer for everyone and a really proactive decision.”

There have been multiple accidents near that intersection, the most recent was last December when a 63-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on Cottage Street. She was crossing in a marked crosswalk when a car hit her. She died from her injuries the next day.

Reflective flags were added earlier this year to several crosswalks in downtown Easthampton to help pedestrians feel a little safer while crossing and people we spoke to today say they are working.

The flags are meant to be held to let other cars know you are about to cross. One woman who works at Riverside Industries said her clients use them all the time.

“They love the flags, they usually grab them all the time to let people see us because they are really fast, and they don’t stop for anything so the flags help a little,” Marlies told 22News.

Residents though say, more should be done, like lowering the speed limit and adding speed bumps.

Easthampton Police said they will be monitoring the area for any violations.

