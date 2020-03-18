No visitor policy now in effect at Cooley Dickinson Hospital

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospitals across the state have implemented visitor restrictions and on Tuesday, Cooley Dickson Hospital followed suit.

Cooley Dickinson is out with a new policy of no visitors allowed. Full message from Cooley Dickinson Hospital:

Our no-visitor policy is now in effect to protect our patients, their families, and our workforce. Thank you for understanding and we appreciate your support. Cooley Dickinson Health Care

The new policy went into effect Tuesday afternoon. Hospital officials said this is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

There will be limited exceptions such as one person accompanying a Childbirth Center patient, visitors for patients at end-of-life, and someone needed to help a patient communicate.