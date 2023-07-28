BOSTON (WWLP) – NOAA Fisheries has placed commercial fishing regulations for cod along the Gulf of Maine for the next month due to nearly reaching the maximum of allowable catch.

According to NOAA, fishermen have reached 90 percent of the allowable amount of cod fished along the northern coast of Massachusetts as well as in New Hampshire and Maine. Areas 513 and 514, in the image below, will stay closed to fishing for the remainder of Trimester 1, beginning Thursday, July 27, and reopening on September 1.

Credit: NOAA

“This closure applies to all common pool vessels fishing on a groundfish trip with trawl, sink gillnet, or longline/hook gear, including handgear vessels,” the regulatory agency stated on their website.

Fishermen that left for a groundfish trip before the deadline of July 27 can continue their trip in the closed areas. Anyone with set gillnet gear may also return to retrieve their gear.