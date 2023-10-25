NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday was a landmark day for Bikes Fight Cancer, the new non-profit gave it’s first local donation.

Bikes Fight Cancer was at Mass General Brigham Cooley Dickinson Hospital today to present it’s first check of $46,000. The money was raised at the organization’s charity ride in June.

Founder, Meghan Morin tells 22News, “100 percent of rider raised donations are kept here, so then to be actually able to then and use them here in western mass and support organizations like is just amazing.”

The group started out riding in the pan mass challenge but their team had gotten so big they decided to start their own charity bike ride, where dollars stay local. “You know there are still a lot of gaps in care and financial commitments that insurance doesn’t cover and we are hoping donations such as this will fill some of these gaps,” says President, Johnny Morin.

The Morin family has personal reason for starting Bikes Fight Cancer, Johnny’s dad had cancer and he started raising money in his dad’s honor. Board member Becky McAvoy shares her reason. Her daughter Avery, now 10, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 11 months old.

“We want to give back all that we can for all the great treatment Avery got,” McAvoy adds.

22News spoke to Lauren Soules, Oncology Social Worker for Mass General Brigham Cooley Dickinson Hospital, they participated in the event and share how the money raised will be used., “Nutrition services, social work services and our integrative therapy program, massage reiki and acupuncture, so again more services right back in for the patients.”

Money will also be used for the Cancer Care Fund, which helps patients cover grocery and gas money, rent, even help at home. Organizers said if you are not a rider, volunteering is just as important.