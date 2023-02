HAYDENVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – North Farms Road is closed in Haydenville due to an electrical pole on fire.

According to the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department, the power will be out in the area while the repairs are being made.

Williamsburg Police and Fire Department

It is asked that residents avoid the area and use a different route. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.