HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – North Hatfield Road in Hatfield is currently closed due to a fallen tree Friday afternoon.

According to the Hatfield Police Department, the road is closed from the food bank to Route 5 due to a large tree that came down.

There are some power outages in Goshen and Hatfield as a result. According to the MEMA outage Map as of 1:30 p.m. 291 residents are without power in Goshen and 26 residents are without power in Hatfield.