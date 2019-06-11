North Pleasant St. station needs an upgrade, Amherst fire chief says

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – You might not notice it from the outside, but step inside the Amherst fire station on Pleasant Street and you’ll see it needs some work.

The fire station that stands at 68 North Pleasant Street was built in 1929 and is showing its age.

Chief Tim Nelson said the paint is chipping, the ceiling needs to be repaired, and the space is just too small.

The department is in the process of trying to get a new building but Chief Nelson said it’s not in the city’s budget right now.

The city did add additional funds for building maintenance. The building is being used 24/7, and Chief Nelson said it’s time for an upgrade.

“We outgrew this building 30 years ago,” he explained. “We can amend and improve and do as much as we can, but you get to the point where you are pouring thousands of dollars into an old building.”

Nelson also said that there is barely enough clearance to drive their vehicles in and out of the garage doors. He said the department’s number one priority is to keep people safe, but it’s been a difficult task when the building they have is outdated.

Amherst also has a fire station on East Pleasant Street.