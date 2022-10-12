HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A home in Hatfield was severely damaged by a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from several towns, including Hatfield, Northampton and South Deerfield, were called to help put out the fire on North Street around 4:00 p.m. Photos shared by the South Deerfield Fire Department show the roof of the home completely destroyed by the fire. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the second floor and the attic.

Credit: South Deerfield Fire Department

Credit: South Deerfield Fire Department

The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Video in the player above credited to the Northampton Fire Department.