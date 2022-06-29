NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire at an apartment on Orchard Street in Northampton Tuesday night.

According to Northampton Fire Department, all units were called to a report of a fire on Orchard Street at around 8 a.m. The fire was located at the rear of a multi-family building on the third floor. With the help of several units, the fire was quickly extinguished. No victims were found in the apartment.



(Northampton Fire Department)

Other crews used ladders to reach the third floor for rescue purposes, attached hoses to a hydrant for water, and knocked down walls and ceilings to check for a possible fire.

Everyone was safely evacuated. No other apartments were affected, and the fire was contained to one apartment. Little water damage was caused to the below apartment.