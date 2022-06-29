NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire at an apartment on Orchard Street in Northampton Tuesday night.

According to Northampton Fire Department, all units were called to a report of a fire on Orchard Street at around 8 a.m. The fire was located at the rear of a multi-family building on the third floor. With the help of several units, the fire was quickly extinguished. No victims were found in the apartment.

  • (Northampton Fire Department)

Other crews used ladders to reach the third floor for rescue purposes, attached hoses to a hydrant for water, and knocked down walls and ceilings to check for a possible fire.

Everyone was safely evacuated. No other apartments were affected, and the fire was contained to one apartment. Little water damage was caused to the below apartment.