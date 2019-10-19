Northampton advances proposal to limit tobacco sales

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Store owners and customers are reacting to a trio of controversial proposals by the Northampton Board of Health.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that the board voted Friday to move forward with a proposal that would limit the sale of all tobacco products to designated shops.

Beginning July 1, tobacco products, including vapes which are currently banned – would be taken off shelves at convenience stores.

The proposal comes alongside another that would eliminate all retail tobacco permits on July 1. The city would then reissue a max of 29 permits. Store owners and smokers are skeptical of the proposal as it could hurt business and fail to stop smoking.

“It’s a huge detriment to all our businesses, a lot of our business is cigarettes and tobacco,” said Aeryk Engelbrecht, sales associate at Northampton Market. “Vape products have already put a big dent in business. As small business owners, they would definitely be concerned.”

Northampton resident Margaret A’myoung told 22News, “No, that wouldn’t be good for me, but if I have no choice well, I’m 74-years-old and I’m gonna keep smoking until I go.”

The proposal has not been put into place yet.