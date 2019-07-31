Northampton advocates for better living for people with dementia

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton is advocating for better living conditions for people living with dementia – and the elderly in general.

The Northampton Senior Center held a listening session Tuesday night on how to better accommodate the elderly.

Organizers want to ensure basic human resources – including food access, health care, and transportation.

The governor has pledged to make Massachusetts an age-friendly state. Northampton’s Director of Senior Services spoke with 22News on how important it is that families with members who have dementia are heard and taken care of.

Marie Westburg told 22News, “If peoples’ lives are touched by a family member or loved one having dementia, they know how hard life can get when you’re trying to care for someone who has dementia so we need everyone to have a voice in this process.”

Organizers said they would be talking to other businesses about becoming more age-friendly and hiring older workers as the birth rate continues to drop.