NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra said Thursday afternoon that the City Hall there and the Town Hall in Amherst both received calls from a blocked number who claimed to be from Texas Governor Gregg Abbot’s office.

The caller claimed that buses full of migrants were on the way to those respective communities. This, as similar situations have recently played out in different cities on the orders of governors like Texas Governor Greg Abbot and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Most recently, migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday.

Municipal officials say they can’t verify the caller’s claims but state and local leaders are working to prepare for situation like that, should it arise.

Below is the full statement for the Northampton Mayor’s office: