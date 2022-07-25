NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Animal Control is investigating an incident where an elderly pit bull dog was left tied to a utility pole on a dirt road.

According to Animal Control, they received a report of a dog tied to a utility pole on Sunday, July 17th on a dirt road that extended off of Park Hill Road, near the solar farm. When officers arrived, they found the dog still there. The person that reported the incident told police the dog was left there between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m.

Officers were able to find a microchip on the dog and learned he was an elderly neutered pit bull named Bam-Bam. Animal Control has attempted to locate his owner but has been unsuccessful.

The Northampton Animal Control is now asking the public for help in finding his owner to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the incident. If you have any information on Bam-Bam or his owners, you are asked to call 413-587-1156.