Northampton announces $1.2M in federal funds to help city adapt to COVID-19 crisis

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton will dedicate over a million dollars in federal funds to help get through the COVID-19 crisis.

In a news release to 22News on Monday, Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said he plans to use $1.2 million in federal Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) funds help the city adapt through the crisis and to serve low and moderate income residents.

“We are working to address the COVID-19 crisis and the eventual recovery, with the goal of serving the neediest among us and our long standing housing, accessibility and public service needs,” said Mayor David J. Narkewicz. “The economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic poses a threat to our businesses and our residents, especially our low- and moderate-income residents.”

The federal community funds will be used towards the following:

$120,000 in reallocation of existing funds

$682,340 for the CDBG funds that arrive in July

$401,400 in our CDBG-CARES

“I am committing $150,000 to help our small businesses survive,” Mayor David J. Narkewicz added. “I am aware how daunting the economic crisis is and how much these funds can only supplement the larger funding commitments from the federal and state governments, banks, and on-going community support of our businesses.”

Over $120,000 in direct grants will go towards small businesses (those with 10 or fewer employees) with direct benefit to low- and moderate-income employees or owners.

The grants will average $5,000 each with a cap of $10,000.

The CDBG budget also dedicates thousands of dollars for the emergency shelter for the homeless at Northampton High School or for any other emergency sheltering needs that arise.

You can click here for more information or contact the mayor’s office at 413-587-1249.