NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated summer music schedules for various downtown locations.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra revealed the lineup, which includes Mason Street Live!, the Northampton Summer Concert Series, Summer on Strong, and the Florence Summer Concert Series. The events are made possible through collaboration between the Mayor’s office of Economic Development and the Arts & Culture Department.

Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy free live performances throughout the summer months. Masonic Street Live!, held in the Masonic Street parking lot annex next to Iconica Social Club, will feature local artists every Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Salsa lessons for beginners will be provided by McCoy Jamison.

A new addition this year is Bands on Brewster, taking place on Thursdays from June through August in the Brewster Court walkway, located between the E.J. Gare Parking garage and the back entrance of the Northampton Brewery. The series kicks off on Thursday, June 1, 2023, with performances by Topsy and Mal Devisa.

Pulaski Park will also come alive with music on select Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the summer. Visitors can look forward to performances by Thus Love with Lord Russ Solo, Peter Mulvey, Salsa in the Park with DJ Bongohead and McCoy Jamison, and Salsa in the Park Live with Banda Criolla.

All performances are subject to weather conditions. In case of inclement weather, updates will be provided through the Nohoarts Instagram account at 10 a.m. on the day of the show.

“We invite everyone to come and experience the vibrant music scene in downtown Northampton,” Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra said. “From Masonic Street Live! to Bands on Brewster and Pulaski Park, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Join us and make the most of the summer with these amazing live performances!”

The schedule for each location is as follows:

Masonic Street Live! Dates:

Friday, June 2: Peter Weitzman

Friday, June 9: Ray Mason

Sunday, June 11: Salsa Instruction with McCoy Jamison

Friday, June 16: Henning Ohlenbusch

Sunday, June 18: Salsa Instruction with McCoy Jamison

Friday, June 23: Eleanor Levine

Sunday, June 25: Salsa Instruction with McCoy Jamison

Friday, June 30: Deep Seize

Sunday, July 2: Salsa Instruction with McCoy Jamison

More performances throughout July and August!

Bands on Brewster Dates:

Thursday, June 1: Topsy, Mal Devisa

Thursday, June 8: Ruby Lou

Thursday, June 15: Stella Kola, Karlo Rueby

Thursday, June 22: Vimana

Thursday, June 29: Thrasher Wheat

More performances throughout July and August!

Pulaski Park Dates:

Friday, August 4: Thus Love with Lord Russ Solo

Friday, August 11: Peter Mulvey with TBA

Tuesday, August 15: Salsa in the Park with McCoy Jamison

Tuesday, August 29: Salsa in the Park with DJ Bongohead

More performances in September!

For more information, including additional performances not listed here, times and upcoming schedules, visit their website.

The City of Northampton invites everyone to explore downtown and enjoy these incredible musical experiences. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to catch these free shows throughout the summer!