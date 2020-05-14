Northampton announces emergency grants for small businesses

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is bringing some relief to small businesses facing the economic challenges of COVID-19.

Mayor David Narkewicz announced Wednesday that $125,000 in emergency grants will be distributed to 25 small businesses throughout Northampton. One business that will benefit from the funding is Dobra Tea, which recently launched a web-store to supplement its new business operations.

Co-owner Alli Jukiro told 22News, “The grant is really going to help us with our capacity for doing web orders and having the inventory that we need for it. The community, both locally and across the nation, has really shown up for us. It’s been heartwarming and really encouraging.”

Funding will come directly from the city’s federal Community Development Block Grant allocation.

Mayor Narkewicz said city leaders are working to secure additional state and federal resources to expand the program.