Northampton annual Christmas tree collection expecting at least 200 trees

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Ready to dispose of your Christmas tree? Northampton hosted its annual tree collection on Saturday and will host its next on January 11th.

“We recycle all our other trash so why not recycle our tree,” Northampton resident, Patrick Malone told 22News. He’s made it a tradition with his son to come and drop off their tree.

The Department of Public Works collects the trees at Smith Vocational High School. Some are close enough to drag their trees right to the disposal site. The convenience makes it an annual tradition for some.

“It’s very convenient for me since I live so close and it only takes me a couple of minutes to carry it over. So it’s sort of a community event. I think, I see a lot of people, it’s nice to see a lot of people here bringing their trees after Christmas,” Ed Scagel said after dragging his tree across the street for disposal.

The DPW is asking for any dropped off trees to be completely bare. Free of any ornaments, lights or tinsel.

DPW told 22News they’re expecting to receive at least 200 trees on the first collection day. Most of the trees are made into fresh mulch on-site, but some meet a more exciting end.

A portion of the trees collected is donated to Colrain’s annual community bonfire.

“A lot of people in Colrain live in the country and just put their trees outback in the woods so it’s really wonderful having this big load from Northampton because Christmas trees really pop,” Nancy Turkle, Colrain resident and organizer of the bonfire said.

The tree disposal is only for residents of Northampton, Leeds, and Florence.