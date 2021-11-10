Northampton appoints new director of Community Care

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton has appointed an implementation director for its new Department of Community Care.

Sean Donovan will lead the creation and implementation of the new department in its mission to support city police when they go to calls related to mental health, substance use, social service related requests and other crisis situations.

Donovan has worked for the advocacy group Wildflower Alliance out of Holyoke since 2012. Since then he has held many roles with the organization – including developing training and curriculum on harm reduction and suicide prevention practices.

Donovan will begin his new role on December 15th.