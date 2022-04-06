NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Northampton has planned multiple community events to celebrate Arbor Day for the month of April.

Beginning Saturday, April 9, Northampton’s Department of Public Works (DPW), the city’s Urban Forestry Commission, Tree Northampton, and volunteers from the Northampton Rotary Club will plant 16 shade trees on Greenleaf Drive and Hawthorne Terrace.

There will be other opportunities for public involvement including tree plantings and free giveaways of tree whips that residents can plant on their property. The city will also provide information on the care of trees and the impact of urban forests to the environment.

On Arbor Day, Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 the city will commemorate the 19th annual Arbor Day Tree Whip Giveaway at City Hall by providing 600 free tree whips. There will be six trees to choose from: Douglas Fir ‘Lincoln’, White Oak, American Sweetgum, Bald Cypress, Serviceberry, and Red Mulberry. These species were chosen for their ecological benefits and environmental resilience.

For more information, contact the Tree Warden’s office at 413-587-1570 Ext. 4317.