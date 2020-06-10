Northampton art gallery displaying art through window

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Until its safe to reopen, A.P.E. Window is taking advantage of its large window on Main Street to help keep art alive in downtown Northampton.

Throughout most of the summer, the art gallery will be featuring the artwork of five artists. The gallery was originally scheduled to hold an alumni art show at Northampton High school, but that was canceled due to the coronavirus virus.

So, instead they decided to display the artwork through its window so that way the artists can have their hard work payoff.

“We felt that as cities begin to reopen there would be more traffic downtown, there would be more people coming downtown and we thought that would be a great way to highlight the gallery but also bring life to downtown,” said Lisa Thompson.

The artwork will change about every two weeks until August, as the main gallery inside remains closed.