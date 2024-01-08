NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra and the Northampton Arts Council announced the award of 32 grants totaling $22,705 to support art projects and programming in Northampton.

In accordance with the Local Cultural Council (LCC) program of the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the city has been allocated funds. “I am pleased to continue Northampton’s long tradition of support for the arts community,” shared Mayor Sciarra, “I look forward to enjoying, along with our city residents, the outcome of these exciting projects.”

There were 114 applications for funding of $217,372 submitted to the Arts Council. There were grants awarded in the following categories: Dance, Literature, Media Arts, Multidisciplinary Arts, Music, Theater, and Visual Arts.

“I wish we could have funded them all,” said Brian Foote, Director of the Northampton Arts Council. “The caliber of applications this round was extraordinary, which made the process extremely competitive among many worthy projects.”

The LCC FY24 Grant Recipients are:

APPLICANT PROJECT TITLE Project Location DISCIPLINE Award Northampton Parents Center, Inc. Weekly Drop-In Music Classes for Families with Young Children Northampton Parents Center (lower level Edwards Church) Music $1,500.00 Pathlight, Inc. Whole Children Musical Theater project Smith College Theatre $1,000.00 The Performance Project, Inc. “Mother Tongue” by First Generation Ensemble Hampshire County Jail, Northampton High School Theatre $1,000.00 Northampton Center for the Arts, Inc. 2024 Youth Performance Festival Northampton Center for the Arts and Make It Springfield Interdisciplinary $1,000.00 Acosta, Pamela Contra-corriente or the Pond-dwellers The Hosmer Gallery at Forbes Library Visual Arts $1,000.00 Westwater Weekes, Naomi The Reclamation Project: Honoring the Voices of People of Color in Folk Music Public Library or a Northampton community center Music $1,000.00 Barron, Shakia The Gathering: Kia the Key & Company Community Hip-Hop Workshop Outdoor space at 33 Hawley Dance $1,000.00 Bombyx Brass Collective Bombyx Brass Collective Masterclasses and Performance Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity Music $1,000.00 Chinese Association of Western Massachusetts, Inc Lantern Festival and Chinese New Year Culture Fair Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School Multidisciplinary $750.00 Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School The Viking Runestone Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School Humanities $550.00 Carlino, Kim A. BIPOC Curatorial Fellowship Tiny Art 4 All Gallery Project Visual Arts $750.00 Leader, Rachel KlezCummington Northampton and Cummington Multidisciplinary $500.00 Lepore, Seth Faces of Medicine BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity Media Arts $750.00 Green Street Brew A Capella Group Local Vocal #13 Northampton High School Music $750.00 Allen, Megan Taking STEAM (Science-Technology-Arts-Math) into The Community: The STEAM-Mobile greater Northampton, Florence Farmer’s Market, Northampton Public Schools, Hampshire Heights, Florence Heights Multidisciplinary $750.00 pastorfield-li, elizabeth home//made 33 Hawley Street Photography $750.00 The Parlor Room, Inc. Trans Affirming Voice Training Masterclass Series Parlor Room Music $750.00 Forbes Library Hands-on art-making workshops for adults Forbes Library Community Room Visual Arts $697.00 Grow Food Northampton, Inc. Grow Food Northampton Farmers Markets Music Tuesday Market and Winter Market Music $750.00 Translate Gender, Inc. co-ACT Trans Youth Theatre Collective Northampton Theatre $750.00 Liberal Arts Popup Gallery The “Strong and Pleasant Homecoming” festival music from the 80′ and 90’s Liberal arts popup gallery LLC and Bishops lounge LLC Music $750.00 Valley Arts Mentors Valley Arts Mentors: Mentorship Program and Webinar Series Virtually Multidisciplinary $558.00 Freedman, Robert MY MAMA AND THE FULL SCALE INVASION Workroom APE Theater, 33 Hawley St. Theatre $500.00 Play Incubation Collective 2024 Play Incubation Collective Salons A.P.E. Workroom Cooperative, 33 Hawley St. Multidisciplinary $500.00 Self-Evident Education, Inc. Power of Truths Arts & Education Festival Florence Interdisciplinary $500.00 Valley Art Salon The ArtSalon Smith College Multidisciplinary $400.00 Bridge Street School Field Trip to see Pioneer Valley Symphony Orchestra Greenfield High School Auditorium Music $500.00 Evers, Madge Drawing With Light Northampton High School and Northampton Center for the Arts Visual Arts $500.00 Morrigan Welland, Pan I Sing Earth Northampton Center for the Arts, Flex Space Interdisciplinary $500.00 Mothers Institute for Collaboration and Art MICAfest Art for Change: The M/others’ View Throughout locations in Northampton and Florence Interdisciplinary $500.00 The Solomon Schechter School of the Pioneer Valley, Inc. MAPA: Dancing Through The Map of Diasporic History Lander-Grinspoon Academy Dance $250.00 Theater Between Addresses To Serve The Hive Pine Box Studios, 221 Pine Street Theatre $250.00

