NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra and the Northampton Arts Council announced the award of 32 grants totaling $22,705 to support art projects and programming in Northampton.

In accordance with the Local Cultural Council (LCC) program of the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the city has been allocated funds.  “I am pleased to continue Northampton’s long tradition of support for the arts community,” shared Mayor Sciarra, “I look forward to enjoying, along with our city residents, the outcome of these exciting projects.”

There were 114 applications for funding of $217,372 submitted to the Arts Council. There were grants awarded in the following categories: Dance, Literature, Media Arts, Multidisciplinary Arts, Music, Theater, and Visual Arts.

“I wish we could have funded them all,” said Brian Foote, Director of the Northampton Arts Council.  “The caliber of applications this round was extraordinary, which made the process extremely competitive among many worthy projects.” 

The LCC FY24 Grant Recipients are:

APPLICANTPROJECT TITLEProject LocationDISCIPLINEAward
Northampton Parents Center, Inc.Weekly Drop-In Music Classes for Families with Young ChildrenNorthampton Parents Center (lower level Edwards Church)Music$1,500.00
Pathlight, Inc.Whole Children Musical Theater projectSmith CollegeTheatre$1,000.00
The Performance Project, Inc.“Mother Tongue” by First Generation EnsembleHampshire County Jail, Northampton High SchoolTheatre$1,000.00
Northampton Center for the Arts, Inc.2024 Youth Performance FestivalNorthampton Center for the Arts and Make It SpringfieldInterdisciplinary$1,000.00
Acosta, PamelaContra-corriente or the Pond-dwellersThe Hosmer Gallery at Forbes LibraryVisual Arts$1,000.00
Westwater Weekes, NaomiThe Reclamation Project: Honoring the Voices of People of Color in Folk MusicPublic Library or a Northampton community centerMusic$1,000.00
Barron, ShakiaThe Gathering: Kia the Key & Company Community Hip-Hop WorkshopOutdoor space at 33 HawleyDance$1,000.00
Bombyx Brass CollectiveBombyx Brass Collective Masterclasses and PerformanceBombyx Center for Arts and EquityMusic$1,000.00
Chinese Association of Western Massachusetts, IncLantern Festival and Chinese New Year Culture FairSmith Vocational and Agricultural High SchoolMultidisciplinary$750.00
Smith Vocational and Agricultural High SchoolThe Viking RunestoneSmith Vocational and Agricultural High SchoolHumanities$550.00
Carlino, Kim A.BIPOC Curatorial FellowshipTiny Art 4 All Gallery ProjectVisual Arts$750.00
Leader, RachelKlezCummingtonNorthampton and CummingtonMultidisciplinary$500.00
Lepore, SethFaces of MedicineBOMBYX Center for Arts & EquityMedia Arts$750.00
Green Street Brew A Capella GroupLocal Vocal #13Northampton High SchoolMusic$750.00
Allen, MeganTaking STEAM (Science-Technology-Arts-Math) into The Community: The STEAM-Mobilegreater Northampton, Florence Farmer’s Market, Northampton Public Schools, Hampshire Heights, Florence HeightsMultidisciplinary$750.00
pastorfield-li, elizabethhome//made33 Hawley StreetPhotography$750.00
The Parlor Room, Inc.Trans Affirming Voice Training Masterclass SeriesParlor RoomMusic$750.00
Forbes LibraryHands-on art-making workshops for adultsForbes Library Community RoomVisual Arts$697.00
Grow Food Northampton, Inc.Grow Food Northampton Farmers Markets MusicTuesday Market and Winter Market Music$750.00
Translate Gender, Inc.co-ACT Trans Youth Theatre CollectiveNorthamptonTheatre$750.00
Liberal Arts Popup GalleryThe “Strong and Pleasant Homecoming” festival music from the 80′ and 90’sLiberal arts popup gallery LLC and Bishops lounge LLCMusic$750.00
Valley Arts MentorsValley Arts Mentors: Mentorship Program and Webinar SeriesVirtuallyMultidisciplinary$558.00
Freedman, RobertMY MAMA AND THE FULL SCALE INVASIONWorkroom APE Theater, 33 Hawley St.Theatre$500.00
Play Incubation Collective2024 Play Incubation Collective SalonsA.P.E. Workroom Cooperative, 33 Hawley St.Multidisciplinary$500.00
Self-Evident Education, Inc.Power of Truths Arts & Education FestivalFlorenceInterdisciplinary$500.00
Valley Art SalonThe ArtSalonSmith CollegeMultidisciplinary$400.00
Bridge Street SchoolField Trip to see Pioneer Valley Symphony OrchestraGreenfield High School AuditoriumMusic$500.00
Evers, MadgeDrawing With LightNorthampton High School and Northampton Center for the ArtsVisual Arts$500.00
Morrigan Welland, PanI Sing EarthNorthampton Center for the Arts, Flex SpaceInterdisciplinary$500.00
Mothers Institute for Collaboration and ArtMICAfest Art for Change: The M/others’ ViewThroughout locations in Northampton and FlorenceInterdisciplinary$500.00
The Solomon Schechter School of the Pioneer Valley, Inc.MAPA: Dancing Through The Map of Diasporic HistoryLander-Grinspoon AcademyDance$250.00
Theater Between AddressesTo Serve The HivePine Box Studios, 221 Pine StreetTheatre$250.00

Local News

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.