NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Over two dozen arts organizations have been awarded grants from the Northampton Arts Council.

The 32 grants totaling $27,094 were allocated to the city by the Massachusetts Cultural Councils’ Local Cultural Council (LCC) program. The funding will be use to support art projects and programming in Northampton.

“I am pleased to continue Northampton’s long tradition of support for the arts community,” shared Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, “I look forward to enjoying, along with our city residents, the outcome of these exciting projects.”

The Northampton Arts Council received 91 applications for $151,422 in requested funding. Grants were awarded in the following categories: Dance, Literature, Media Arts, Multidisciplinary Arts, Music, Theater, and Visual Arts.

“I wish we could have funded them all,” said Brian Foote, Director of the Northampton Arts Council, “The caliber of applications this round was extraordinary, which made the process extremely competitive among many worthy projects.”

The LCC FY23 Grant Recipients are: