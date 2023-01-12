NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Over two dozen arts organizations have been awarded grants from the Northampton Arts Council.

The 32 grants totaling $27,094 were allocated to the city by the Massachusetts Cultural Councils’ Local Cultural Council (LCC) program. The funding will be use to support art projects and programming in Northampton. 

“I am pleased to continue Northampton’s long tradition of support for the arts community,” shared Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, “I look forward to enjoying, along with our city residents, the outcome of these exciting projects.”

The Northampton Arts Council received 91 applications for $151,422 in requested funding. Grants were awarded in the following categories: Dance, Literature, Media Arts, Multidisciplinary Arts, Music, Theater, and Visual Arts.

“I wish we could have funded them all,” said Brian Foote, Director of the Northampton Arts Council, “The caliber of applications this round was extraordinary, which made the process extremely competitive among many worthy projects.” 

The LCC FY23 Grant Recipients are:

APPLICANTPROJECT TITLEDISCIPLINEAWARD
Translate Gender, Inc.co-ACT Transgender Youth Community TheatreTheatre$3,000
Northampton Parents Center, Inc.Weekly Drop-In Music Classes for Families with Young ChildrenMusic$1,600
Carlino, Kim A.The Tiny Art For All GalleriesVisual Arts$1,800
Marschoun, FlorianFinding the Words – Community PremiereVisual Arts$2,500
The Performance Project, Inc.“Mother Tongue” by First GenerationTheatre$1,400
Pioneer Valley Ballet Guild, Inc.Sensory & Family Safe Performance – The NutcrackerDance$1,000
Self-Evident Education, Inc.The Power of Truths Arts & Education FestivalInterdisciplinary$1,200
Polins, JenniferSCDT’s EXCHANGE- The Teen Performance FestivalMultidisciplinary$900
Wofford, WadeURBAN ED – a film about educationMedia Arts$1,000
Valley Arts MentorsValley Arts Mentors: Mentorship Program and Webinar SeriesMultidisciplinary$500
Central Hampshire Veterans’ ServicesA Stone’s ThrowMultidisciplinary$1,000
Powers, TrevorNorthampton Print & Book FairVisual Arts$1,000
Resilient Community ArtsQueer Voices: Exhibiting at 33 Hawley StreetVisual Arts$800
Grow Food Northampton, Inc.Grow Food Northampton Farmers Market MusicMusic$1,500
Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Inc.Collider Fest 2023Music$700
Swift, JoshuaCreative Dance ClassesDance$300
Devi, KalpanaLove for HumanityMusic$1,000
Shicoff, RochelleAction: A History of FlorenceVisual Arts$1,000
Arcadia Players, Inc.Johann Theile “St. Matthew Passion”Music$250
Cultural Images Group, Inc.The LABTheatre$600
Available Potential Enterprises, Ltd.Making GroundMultidisciplinary$250
Thompson, Lachlan*tentative name* The Dreamweavers: Tales of Queer And Trans Survivors Told Through TarotInterdisciplinary$500
Jackson, JamilaBlack Women’s Leadership Initiative Solidarity ProjectDance$750
LOCULUS CollectiveLOCULUS Presents The Second Annual SIDEWAYS DOOR: A Festival of Ecstasies & Escape RoutesMultidisciplinary$594
Northampton Community Music Center, Inc.Intro to Arabic MusicMusic$250
MacInnes, Rebecca“Crankie” Musical Story-TellingInterdisciplinary$250
Harman, JeremyNew Directions Cello FestivalMusic$250
Manzi, ZulfiqarThe Matumbilas – Animation SeriesMedia Arts$250
K and E Theater GroupK and E Theater Group Presents “The View Upstairs” and “Sunday in the Park with George”Opera/Musical Theatre$250
Baptiste, MaghanChapbook Publishing + ReadingLiterature$250
Felipe Salles Interconnections EnsembleHome is Here album release concertMusic$250
Transhealth, Inc.Transhealth & The Bloomery Present: QT Valley MeetupInterdisciplinary$200