NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Over two dozen arts organizations have been awarded grants from the Northampton Arts Council.
The 32 grants totaling $27,094 were allocated to the city by the Massachusetts Cultural Councils’ Local Cultural Council (LCC) program. The funding will be use to support art projects and programming in Northampton.
“I am pleased to continue Northampton’s long tradition of support for the arts community,” shared Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, “I look forward to enjoying, along with our city residents, the outcome of these exciting projects.”
The Northampton Arts Council received 91 applications for $151,422 in requested funding. Grants were awarded in the following categories: Dance, Literature, Media Arts, Multidisciplinary Arts, Music, Theater, and Visual Arts.
“I wish we could have funded them all,” said Brian Foote, Director of the Northampton Arts Council, “The caliber of applications this round was extraordinary, which made the process extremely competitive among many worthy projects.”
The LCC FY23 Grant Recipients are:
|APPLICANT
|PROJECT TITLE
|DISCIPLINE
|AWARD
|Translate Gender, Inc.
|co-ACT Transgender Youth Community Theatre
|Theatre
|$3,000
|Northampton Parents Center, Inc.
|Weekly Drop-In Music Classes for Families with Young Children
|Music
|$1,600
|Carlino, Kim A.
|The Tiny Art For All Galleries
|Visual Arts
|$1,800
|Marschoun, Florian
|Finding the Words – Community Premiere
|Visual Arts
|$2,500
|The Performance Project, Inc.
|“Mother Tongue” by First Generation
|Theatre
|$1,400
|Pioneer Valley Ballet Guild, Inc.
|Sensory & Family Safe Performance – The Nutcracker
|Dance
|$1,000
|Self-Evident Education, Inc.
|The Power of Truths Arts & Education Festival
|Interdisciplinary
|$1,200
|Polins, Jennifer
|SCDT’s EXCHANGE- The Teen Performance Festival
|Multidisciplinary
|$900
|Wofford, Wade
|URBAN ED – a film about education
|Media Arts
|$1,000
|Valley Arts Mentors
|Valley Arts Mentors: Mentorship Program and Webinar Series
|Multidisciplinary
|$500
|Central Hampshire Veterans’ Services
|A Stone’s Throw
|Multidisciplinary
|$1,000
|Powers, Trevor
|Northampton Print & Book Fair
|Visual Arts
|$1,000
|Resilient Community Arts
|Queer Voices: Exhibiting at 33 Hawley Street
|Visual Arts
|$800
|Grow Food Northampton, Inc.
|Grow Food Northampton Farmers Market Music
|Music
|$1,500
|Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity, Inc.
|Collider Fest 2023
|Music
|$700
|Swift, Joshua
|Creative Dance Classes
|Dance
|$300
|Devi, Kalpana
|Love for Humanity
|Music
|$1,000
|Shicoff, Rochelle
|Action: A History of Florence
|Visual Arts
|$1,000
|Arcadia Players, Inc.
|Johann Theile “St. Matthew Passion”
|Music
|$250
|Cultural Images Group, Inc.
|The LAB
|Theatre
|$600
|Available Potential Enterprises, Ltd.
|Making Ground
|Multidisciplinary
|$250
|Thompson, Lachlan
|*tentative name* The Dreamweavers: Tales of Queer And Trans Survivors Told Through Tarot
|Interdisciplinary
|$500
|Jackson, Jamila
|Black Women’s Leadership Initiative Solidarity Project
|Dance
|$750
|LOCULUS Collective
|LOCULUS Presents The Second Annual SIDEWAYS DOOR: A Festival of Ecstasies & Escape Routes
|Multidisciplinary
|$594
|Northampton Community Music Center, Inc.
|Intro to Arabic Music
|Music
|$250
|MacInnes, Rebecca
|“Crankie” Musical Story-Telling
|Interdisciplinary
|$250
|Harman, Jeremy
|New Directions Cello Festival
|Music
|$250
|Manzi, Zulfiqar
|The Matumbilas – Animation Series
|Media Arts
|$250
|K and E Theater Group
|K and E Theater Group Presents “The View Upstairs” and “Sunday in the Park with George”
|Opera/Musical Theatre
|$250
|Baptiste, Maghan
|Chapbook Publishing + Reading
|Literature
|$250
|Felipe Salles Interconnections Ensemble
|Home is Here album release concert
|Music
|$250
|Transhealth, Inc.
|Transhealth & The Bloomery Present: QT Valley Meetup
|Interdisciplinary
|$200