NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Arts Council held its 2nd annual “Power of Truths” art and education festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The event brings together artists and educators, with a focus on the power of arts and education as tools for social change.

22News spoke with Self-Evident Education’s Executive Director, Michael Lawrence-Riddell about this event, “All again coming together in the community around this idea of, ‘how do we use the arts and education to create a world that we want to see?'”

Lawrence-Riddell says the idea of this festival is to create community arts and education by empowering people to create a socially just world.