Northampton awarded $315K for climate change projects

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is taking steps to protect its residents from the effects of climate change.

Climate change continues to be on minds of many and one of the concerns is flooding.

Pictures tell the story from the flood of 1936 in Northampton. To help prevent this from happening again, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded $12 million in grants for dozens of communities in Massachusetts to plan and implement climate change resilience projects.

Three hundred and fifteen thousand dollars was awarded to Northampton to help protect the city’s downtown, including updating its flood control levees.

Mayor Narkewicz told 22News, “We have a levee system that was built by the army corp of engineers in the 1940s and built for a 1940s climate and our levee system is a vital part of our flood control and keeps Main Street from flooding.”

The grants were announced under the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness program.

Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts has been a national leader in addressing climate change, and these grants represent the Commonwealth’s largest funding commitment to improving climate change impacts.

“I like the idea that the state and the government are more proactive. We have had difficult floods in the past and we know it has caused damage and it costs so much more even now,” said J.H. Noble of Easthampton.

Seventy-one percent of Massachusetts communities are now enrolled in the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness program.

Other communities that received money include Williamsburg, Orange, Hadley and Springfield.