NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton was awarded funds for two vacant storefronts as part of an incentive program to help with leasing and occupying the space.

Massachusetts’ Economic Assistance Coordinating Council (EACC) approved projects for participation in the Economic Development Incentive Program (EDIP) to help businesses grow. Refundable tax credits were approved for Assemble LLC and Many Graces LLC as part of the EACC Vacant Storefront Program to help Northampton revitalize its downtowns and commercial areas.

Assemble, a furniture and gift shop, is relocating from Thornes Marketplace to a new space located at 164 Main Street. The City of Northampton was awarded $10,000 in general financial assistance that will be used as working capital and the state awarded $10,000 in refundable tax credits.

Many Graces Farm & Design is a specialty-cut flower farm and floral design studio located at 33 West Street. The City of Northampton awarded $10,000 in general financial assistance for flooring, furniture, ceiling tiles, work counters, a sink, a refrigerator, and a dishwasher. The state awarded $10,000 in refundable tax credits.

According to EACC, municipalities may apply to designate a defined downtown or other commercial area as a Certified Vacant Storefront District. After such a designation, a business may secure a commitment of local matching funds in order to apply to the EACC for refundable EDIP tax credits for leasing and occupying a vacant storefront in that district.