Northampton ballot question asks residents to consider city-owned light plant

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a new question for voters on Northampton’s Ballot during this year’s election. Adding this new question to the ballot will be the first step in establishing a light plant for the city.

This light plant would be used for telecommunication systems, which would supply internet to businesses and households in the city. A positive vote doesn’t necessarily mean the light plant would be installed, just that the city has permission to do so.

According to the city, this system would provide cost controlled internet and encourage other businesses to come to Northampton because of the technology’s affordability and reliability.

22News spoke with one local resident, Faith Rathbun, who has mixed feelings about adding more internet access, “I love local businesses, I love small businesses, I’m here to support them. Anyway we can further community; if that’s through internet? I’m not so keen on. I think it breeds unwellness and I think we’re too connected between our phones in the internet.”

If the majority of voters approve the question and the city decided to go through with the light plant, it would be owned by Northampton. That question will be on the November 2nd Election Ballot.