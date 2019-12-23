Northampton bans facial recognition technology

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Northampton becomes the third city in the state to pass the ban on facial recognition.

The Northampton City Council voted Thursday night to ban the technology.

The ordinance prohibits the city of Northampton from collecting and using people’s biometric information through surveillance cameras.

In 2017, councilors passed an ordinance limiting the use of surveillance cameras in the city’s business district. The city now becomes the third community in the state to pass the ban.

“Councilors believe, and I share their concerns that this is a technology that is rapidly emerging and it’s not regulated in any way. So I think they wanted to put in place this ban and I’m going to sign it into law.”

Somerville became the second city in the country to ban facial recognition, and the first on the East Coast. San Francisco was the first city to approve the ban earlier this year.

Springfield city council wants a similar ban, but mayor Domenic Sarno is against it.