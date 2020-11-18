Northampton bar closes ahead of winter due to pandemic concerns

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses are preparing for another possible shutdown as we head into a second surge of COVID-19.

Packard’s Bar in Northampton has been open for 43 years and the only time they’ve closed before the pandemic was the 1978 snowstorm but with a potential surge, the owner said he’s thinking ahead for what’s best for his staff and customers.

Packard’s Bar was opening at 4:00 p.m. and closing at 9:30 p.m. every day but owner Bob McGovern said that it wasn’t enough business to get through the winter.

Packard’s normal hours were from 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon until 2:00 a.m. and McGovern said that a lot of their business would come from late night customers.

The bar originally shut down in March when the virus first started to spread throughout the state and re-opened in June but McGovern said that the business wasn’t the same.

“We wanted to get out ahead of it and there’s no business in town after 9:30. We’re looking after the safety of the staff and our good customers who we know probably won’t be coming back anytime soon they are all scared so we’ll see what happens,” said McGovern.

McGovern also said he’s going to spend this time attending to maintenance and cleaning his bar. He added that he will decide whether he wants to reopen again in March.