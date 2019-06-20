Northampton-based nonprofit seeking community support

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton-based nonprofit is looking for community support to continue to run its programs.

All Out Adventures helps promote outdoor recreation for people with disabilities, their families and friends.

Founded in 2001, AOA has helped thousands of people of all ages and all abilities to venture outdoors in state parks and forests throughout Massachusetts.

AOA Executive Director Karen Foster called for community support to continue to make outdoor recreation accessible to people with disabilities.

“Demand for our programs is increasing and yet our costs are also increasing. Everything from our insurance has doubled in the last six years to we need to find new office space which is going to come with a rent increase,” said AOA Executive Director Karen Foster.

Foster told 22News, last year, All Out Adventures had 2,500 people participate in 183 of their outdoor recreation programs.

All Out Adventures run the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s programs for kayaking, cycling, hiking and swimming at the state parks.

“We’re in a very unique position here in Massachusetts, and especially here in the Valley, where these types of activities are available to everyone. You don’t find that everywhere in this country, and we’re very lucky to have All Out Adventures,” DCR’s Universal Access Program Director Tom McCarthy.

During Thursday’s meeting, Pioneer Valley residents and businesses worked to find ways to work together to help sustain the organization.

Foster told 22News, they hope to gather enough support following today’s meeting.