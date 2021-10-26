Northampton broadband marketing study report released

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton residents will have an opportunity to discuss the results of a Broadband Marketing Report that outlines the steps needed to establish a city-owned network to provide broadband internet service.

This report is the result of the first of two phases for a marketing and feasibility study project Design Nine is conducting for the City of Northampton. You can read the report here.

The new facility would be used for telecommunication systems, which would supply internet to businesses and households in the city. The issue goes before Northampton voters as a ballot question on Tuesday, November 2. A positive vote doesn’t necessarily mean the light plant would be installed, just that the city has permission to do so.

A virtual meeting is being held on Wednesday, October 27 with Mayor Narkewicz, Northampton’s Chief Information Officer Antonio Pagan, and broadband planning experts Andrew Cohill and Jack Maytum from Design Nine to discuss the results of the report. A link to the ZOOM meeting is available on the city’s website.